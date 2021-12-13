New York’s Favorite “Lord of the Rings” Character revealed

(WSYR-TV) — With over two dozen video games, a prequel movie trilogy released in 2012, and Amazon Studios producing a television series releasing next year, it’s no mystery how the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy managed to capture our attention for two decades.

The first film of the trilogy, “Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring”, turns 20 on December 19. This movie, taking place in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional land of “Middle Earth”, grossed a total $897 million in the box office when it released in 2001.

In celebration of this film’s anniversary, InfoBloom analyzed Google Trends search volume regarding the movie’s characters in each state. You can take a look at the results below.

New York State was one of the several states most interested in the creature Gollum, a pivotal character entranced with the power of the One Ring. Gollum is even expected to receive his own game, “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum”, releasing in 2022. Gollum tied with Frodo Baggins as the most popular “The Lord of the Rings” character in the nation. Do you agree?