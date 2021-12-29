Open casting call for background extras in “The Binge 2” announced

“The Binge” with Vince Vaughn, available on Hulu, filmed in Syracuse in October 2019.

(WSYR-TV) — Do you want to be on the big screen? AND Casting by Annie Delano LLC. is holding an open casting call for background characters in “The Binge 2”, an upcoming film produced in Syracuse.

AND Casting is actively seeking individuals over 18 years old and of all ethnicities who would like to experience being a background extra.

“Being a background extra allows everyday people to experience the thrill of feature film making firsthand,” says Annie Delano owner of AND Casting. “You don’t have to be a professional actor, you’re paid for the day, and you just may get to see yourself on the big screen. It’s a fun experience and an exclusive look behind the scenes.”

AND Casting has supplied background extras for over a dozen feature films that have been filmed in Syracuse, including “Big Time Adolescence” and “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise”.

If you’re interested in applying, you can sign up using the AND Casting portal at https://andcasting.portal.wegotpopapp.com/apply. Proof of vaccination will be required to work on set.