Pixar’s summer release ‘Soul’ postponed to November

Entertainment

by: JAKE COYLE, Associated Press

SOUL

This image released by Disney/Pixar shows Joe Gardner, voiced by Jamie Foxx, from the animated film “Soul.” The last major release planned for June, has been postponed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Disney-Pixar via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pixar’s “Soul,” the last major release planned for June, has been postponed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Monday that “Soul” won’t open June 19, but will instead hit theaters Nov. 20. The major studios have now cleared out all releases until mid-July, where a handful of movies still remain on the calendar. Those include Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (July 17) and “Mulan” (July 24), which already had its March debut postponed.

The lion’s share of Hollywood’s summer season has been canceled because of the pandemic. With theaters closed nationwide and throughout much of Europe and Asia, the industry has been grappling with when cinemas might reopen, and how to reshuffle its largest blockbusters.

The last Pixar release, “Onward,” played in theaters for two weeks before the pandemic forced it to digital platforms. “Soul,” with a voice cast including Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is about a middle-school teacher whose soul is separated from his body in an accident.

With the postponement of “Soul,” Disney also moved the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” from November to March 12 of next year.

