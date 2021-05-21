PODCAST: Pass the Salt with Erik Columbia – Ep. 4 Kate Thornton

(WSYR-TV) — This week Erik is joined by a very familiar face, NewsChannel 9 Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton. For those unaware, Erik and Kate are married and have been together for over a decade.

The two met at their first TV job in Binghamton have plenty of good stories to tell! (Interview begins at 9:30).

Before the Columbias dish the dirt on their backstory, Erik talks about an interesting article that came out about which animals humans believe they can beat in an unarmed fight. Erik correlates that to the deliriums fan have when watching sports.

