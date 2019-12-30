PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

NEW YORK (AP) — Gertrude Himmelfarb, the matriarch of one of the right’s most prominent families and a scholar of Victorian England who argued forcefully for conservatives in the modern “culture wars,” died Monday night at her home in Washington, D.C. She was 97.

Himmelfarb was the widow of neoconservative "godfather" Irving Kristol. Her son, neoconservative publisher-commentator William Kristol, says the cause was congestive heart failure.