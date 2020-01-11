Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2003, file photo, rapper Trick Daddy poses for a photo as he arrives at the 2003 Billboard R&B Hip Hop Awards in Miami Beach, Fla. Rapper Trick Daddy is facing charges of cocaine possession and driving under the influence after an officer found him apparently asleep behind the wheel on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Miami, authorities said. (AP Photo/Yesikka Vivancos, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Trick Daddy is facing charges of cocaine possession and driving under the influence after an officer found him apparently asleep behind the wheel on Saturday in Miami, authorities said.

An officer found the rapper when responding to reports of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a Range Rover early Saturday, The Miami Herald reported.

An arrest affidavit says Maurice Young, the rapper’s real name, told the officer he had about five drinks hours earlier at a Miami Gardens nightclub. The report said Young had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes, and that the officer smelled alcohol on his breath.

Police said Young failed a field sobriety test and was taken to a station, where police found cocaine in his belongings.

Young was already wanted on a warrant for driving under the influence.

The Miami-native, famous for hits such as “I am a Thug,” has been arrested before on drug and weapon charges.

It is unclear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.