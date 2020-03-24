Representative: Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, has died of complications from coronavirus at 81

PARK CITY, UTAH (AP) — It wasn't Judith Heumann's first standing ovation, but it might have been her loudest.

Heumann, who had polio as a baby and uses a wheelchair, has for decades been one of the leading figures of the disability rights movement. When the Brooklyn native, after graduating from college, was denied a teaching license by New York City's board of education because her wheelchair was declared a fire hazard, she sued and won. In 1977, when the first federal civil rights legislation for disabled people stalled, she led a historic 28-day-long sit-in. The victory paved the way for 1990's Americans With Disabilities Act.