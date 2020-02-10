Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Surprise winners at 92nd annual Academy Awards

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WSYR-TV) — There were some big surprises at Sunday night’s 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. History was made in several of the categories as the way we watch movies continues to change. NewsChannel 9’s Tim Fox has some of the highlights.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected