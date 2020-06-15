The Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April because of coronavirus pandemic, will extend film eligibility deadlines Entertainment Posted: Jun 15, 2020 / 02:33 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 15, 2020 / 02:33 PM EDT LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April because of coronavirus pandemic, will extend film eligibility deadlines.
