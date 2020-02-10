The Oscars go vegan in 2020

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) — Hollywood can be a dog-eat-dog world, but at this year’s Oscars there should be less meat consumed than in years past.
There has been a big push for sustainability during the awards season this year, and the Oscars went vegan.
So far, the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild and the Critics Choice Awards have served vegan meals to their attendees. Nearly three quarters of the menu at the Academy Awards after party will be plant-based dishes with the option of adding meat.
