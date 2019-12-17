The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A refugee who wrote an award-winning book while being held in detention has overstayed his visa in New Zealand, according to at least one official and the man's lawyer, in a move that could fuel diplomatic tensions with Australia.

Behrouz Boochani traveled from Papua New Guinea in November on a temporary one-month visa to speak at a literary festival about his book, which details the six years he spent held against his will at Australia's notorious offshore detention camp on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island.