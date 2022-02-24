SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something to do in Syracuse this weekend? We’ve compiled a list of some events! These events are great ways to meet and support your fellow Syracuse residents.
This weekend, Syracuse is hosting the New York State Special Olympics. You can see the full itinerary of events here. It’s also the second weekend of Winterfest.
Friday, February 25
Music
- Cosmic Giant at Trappers II at 6 p.m.
- Amar Anthony at Buried Acorn Brewing Company at 6 p.m.
- Mike Powell at The 443 Social Club and Lounge at 7 p.m.
- Trap & Andy at The Wood at 7 p.m.
- Chris Taylor Trio at O’Hara’s Clubhouse at 7 p.m.
- Rezenens Live at GILDED CLUB at 7 p.m.
- The Party Sharks at TK Tavern at 7 p.m.
- The Barndogs at Shifty’s Bar and Grill at 8 p.m.
- Simple Props at Coleman’s Irish Pub at 9 p.m.
- DJ X Live at GILDED CLUB at 10 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Friday Night Flights at Epicuse at 5 p.m.
- Friday Fish Dinner Benefit at Manlius American Legion at 5 p.m.
- Haddock Dinner at Elks Lodge at 5:30 p.m.
- Steal the Pint at Apex Entertainment at 6 p.m.
Sports
- Syracuse Crunch vs. Rochester Americans at The Oncenter at 7 p.m.
- Utica Comets vs. Hershey Bears at Adirondack Bank Center at 7 p.m.
- New York State Special Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremonies at The Oncenter at 7 p.m.
Entertainment
- New York Farm Show at the NYS Fairground at 8:30 a.m.
- Poet Crystal Williams at the Everson Museum of Art at 7 p.m.
- Dance Lovers Monthly Mix Dance Party at All for the Love of Dancing at 7:30 p.m.
- The Blue Man Group at the Landmark Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
- Somewhere Over the Border at Syracuse Stage at 7:30 p.m.
- Silent Sky at CNY Playhouse at 8 p.m.
- Karaoke at Wunderbar at 9 p.m.
Saturday, February 26
Music
- Dark Hollow Duo at Middle Ages Brewing Company at 6 p.m.
- Frank & Esce at Vicino’s Brick and Brew at 7 p.m.
- Custom Taylor Band at Goody’s Lake Como Inn at 7 p.m.
- TJ Sacco Band at Knoxie’s Pub at 8 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Indoor Farmer’s Market at Parry’s at 10 a.m.
- Ithaca Farmer’s Market Winter Market at Triphammer Marketplace at 10:30 a.m.
- Syracuse Winterfest: Margarita Mix-off at Shaughnessy’s and Eleven Waters at 12 p.m.
- Eirinn Go Brunch Release Party at Willow Rock Brewing Co. at 12 p.m.
Sports
- Floor Hockey Pairing Games at the NYS Special Olympics at The Oncenter at 8:30 a.m.
- Cross Country Skiing, Alpine Skiing, and Snowboarding at the NYS Special Olympics at Greek Peak and Jamesville Beach at 9 a.m.
- Snowshoeing at the NYS Special Olympics at Jamesville Beach at 9:30 a.m.
- Floor Hockey Team and Figure Skating at the NYS Special Olympics at The Oncenter and the War Memorial at 10 a.m.
- Syracuse Men’s Basketball vs. Duke at the Carrier Dome at 6 p.m.
- Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets at The Oncenter at 7 p.m.
Check out some Syracuse University students camping out at ‘Boeheimburg’ to prepare for Saturday’s game in the player below:
Entertainment
- New York Farm Show at the NYS Fairground at 8:30 a.m.
- Pop-up Field Trip for Bald Eagles and Waterfowl at Onondaga Lake at 10 a.m.
- Snowmobile Rides for Kids with Special Needs at South Bay Fire Station at 10 a.m.
- Meet the Masters Painting at Liverpool Public Library at 11 a.m.
- Guided Nature Walks at Rice Creek at 11 a.m.
- Crafted Underground Series at McCarthy Mercantile at 12 p.m.
- Black History Month Celebration at McCarthy Mercantile at 12 p.m.
- Connecting with the Tarot at Metta Wellness at 1:30 p.m.
- Somewhere Over the Border at Syracuse Stage at 2 p.m.
- Board Games at Stout Beard Brewing at 2 p.m.
- The Blue Man Group at the Landmark Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Amy’s 93Q Slumber Party at DoubleTree by Hilton at 4 p.m.
- Comedy Open Mic Night at Wunderbar at 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 27
Music
- Brian Wagner at Beak and Skiff Distillery at 2 p.m.
- JUST KIDDING (3 comedic selections from Mozart, Shostakovich, and Stravinsky) at Saint Paul’s Syracuse at 3 p.m.
- The Floyd Concept at The Westcott Theater at 7 p.m.
Food and Drink
- Pajamas and Cartoons at Three Lives at 10 a.m.
- Brunch and Cocktails at ONCO Fermentations at 11 a.m.
- Green Beer Sunday at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub at 12 p.m.
- Syracuse Winterfest: Wing Walk at several participating restaurants at 12 p.m.
- West Africa on a Plate: African Influences on Brazil at Salt City Market at 1 p.m.
Sports
Entertainment
- Syracuse Royal Princess Ball at Embassy Suites (Destiny USA) at 9 a.m.
- Sunday Funday at The Marketplace on James at 10 a.m.
- Crafted Underground at The McCarthy Mercantile at 12 p.m.
- Long Pose at the Westcott Community Center at 1 p.m.
- The Blue Man Group at the Landmark Theatre at 1 p.m.
- Somewhere Over the Border at Syracuse Stage at 2 p.m.
- Syracuse Winterfest: Team Trivia Finals at Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 4 p.m.
- Waterfront Fireworks at Inner Harbor at 7:30 p.m.
- Golden Girls Bingo at Wunderbar at 8 p.m.