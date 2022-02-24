SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something to do in Syracuse this weekend? We’ve compiled a list of some events! These events are great ways to meet and support your fellow Syracuse residents.

This weekend, Syracuse is hosting the New York State Special Olympics. You can see the full itinerary of events here. It’s also the second weekend of Winterfest.

Friday, February 25

Music

Food and Drink

Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA, where you can try Downeast’s new Strawberry Cider on Friday as part of Steal the Pint!

Sports

Entertainment

The Blue Man Group will be at the Landmark Theatre from February 24 to 26.

Saturday, February 26

Music

Food and Drink

Sports

Check out some Syracuse University students camping out at ‘Boeheimburg’ to prepare for Saturday’s game in the player below:

Entertainment

Sunday, February 27

Music

Food and Drink

Green Beer Sunday at Coleman’s. This will be the first year without the event’s founder, Peter Coleman, who is pictured on the right.

Sports

Entertainment