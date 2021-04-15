Tribute planned for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19

FILE – Adam Schlesinger, winner of the awards for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2019. An eclectic lineup of musicians is turning out for an online tribute to Adam Schlesinger, the prolific songwriter who died a year ago of COVID-19. Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and the Black Keys are expected, along with Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Drew Carey and Rachel Bloom. The ‘musical celebration’ will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and The Black Keys are turning out for a virtual tribute concert next month for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19 a year ago.

“Adam Schlesinger, A Musical Celebration, Virtual Show” will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform, with proceeds going to MusiCares and the venue The Bowery Electric.

Schlesinger, a prolific songwriter, was best known for his band Fountains of Wayne but was a producer and writer for several projects, including the television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” whose star, Rachel Bloom, is booked for the tribute.

Others who will perform or pay tribute include Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Drew Carey, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Peter Buck of R.E.M., Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees, James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Ben Lee and Taylor Hanson. The lineup is expected to expand.

The tribute is being organized by Jody Porter, Schlesinger’s former bandmate in Fountains of Wayne.

“This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince,” Porter said.