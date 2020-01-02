USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Discovery Channel says a television show featuring Bill O’Reilly is not an official program on their network after receiving backlash for the former Fox News host's appearance on the show amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

A Discovery Channel spokesman said the one-hour episode of “Pet Tales with Greta” appeared on the cable network through paid advertisement Saturday morning. The show is hosted and co-executive produced by Greta Van Susteren, a cable news veteran and former Fox News anchor.