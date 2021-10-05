Which horror villain makes your heart race? Find out now

An actor dressed as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise is seen in 2018 at the premiere of a film in Los Angeles. Mark Metzger (not pictured) was dressed as the character when he was cited for disorderly conduct on Monday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — ‘Tis not the season for jolly and merry but creepy and scary.

With Halloween right around the corner, fans of the holiday are getting in the mood. While costumes are flying off the shelves, scary movies are invading the theaters. And that begs the question… which scary movie villain is the scariest of all time?

Well, All Home Connections, an authorized AT&T retailer, created a study to find out.

The study had its participants watch “5,760 minutes of classic horror movies including: The Ring, Nightmare on Elm Street, Hellbound: Hellraiser 2, Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Child’s Play while wearing a heart rate monitoring device.”

The faster the heartrate, the scarier the villain. The slower the heartrate, the less scary the villain. The study also surveyed 990 additional people on who they think is the scariest villain and compared that to the heartrate data.

So how did the iconic characters stack up?

Michael Myers, who will once again hit the big screen this month with the new film Halloween Kills, was rated as the scariest villain; rating ahead of Jason Vorhees (Friday the 13th) and Freddy Krueger (Nightmare on Elm Street).

On the flip side, participants found that Samara Morgan (The Ring) was the least scary when it comes to the horror genre. Chucky (Child’s Play) and Pinhead (Hellraiser) finished ahead of Samara in the rankings but short of the top three.