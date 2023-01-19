BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Department of Health’s medical examiner has confirmed three more deaths related to the Blizzard of ’22 in Western New York, bringing the total to 46 in Erie County and 47 total.

All three of the newly reported deaths were due to a delayed EMS response during cardiac events, according to Poloncarz. One was in Cheektowaga on Christmas Eve, one was in Amherst on Christmas and the third in Buffalo on Dec. 27.

Poloncarz also provided breakdowns of demographics and causes of death of the victims.

The county executive said 18 people were found outside in the snow, 12 died from no power or heat, seven died due to a delayed EMS response, four people were found in vehicles, four people died from snow-blowing or shoveling-related incidents and a 3-year-old girl drowned in a hotel pool after her family stayed at the hotel due to loss of power during the storm.

Demographically, Poloncarz said 25 people who died were Black, 20 were white and one was Hispanic, with 35 people dying in Buffalo and 11 in the suburbs. Of the victims, 26 were male and 20 were female.

The man who died in Niagara County, a 27-year-old, died after his furnace was buried in snow and sent carbon monoxide into his Lockport home.

According to Poloncarz, three more blizzard-related cases are yet to be finalized by the medical examiner.