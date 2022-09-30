EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — It’s a normal day at school for students at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School. Getting here took work. Monday, they were remote after police say a 16-year-old student made a racist threat. The FBI got involved and the teen was arrested.

“We are very thankful to law enforcement,” said Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato.

A weapons detection system is now installed but there are other factors when it comes to well-being.

“Specifically for our black students, the psychological factor of being targeted with regard to a hate message being sent,” DeSiato said. “All of this is totally unacceptable. At ESM every student matters, every student matters. Our black students matter.”

Dr. Desiato said counseling is available daily for students who are feeling anxious or scared.

“This isn’t over. We will commit ourselves to the fact that we have healing to do. We have to address the topics of safety, topics of diversity, topics of inclusion, anti-racism and mental health.” Dr. Donna DeSiato, East Syracuse Minoa Schools Superintendent

She said staff members are taking part in professional learning from a number of community partners. While the student body is diverse, she acknowledges other areas in the district that needs improvement.

“The staff makeup, we’re challenged in that regard. We have been really more rigorously recruiting staff in particular to reflect our student body,” DeSiato explained.