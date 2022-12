SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re celebrating 10 years of the Extraordinary show with a look back at the people, places, and young talent Carrie Lazarus has highlighted over the last decade.

ABC’s David Muir, who was one of the first Extraordinary profiles, invited Carrie to join him on the set of World News Tonight to talk about how the Extraordinary show and the talent fund came to be.