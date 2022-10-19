SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary

Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.

Also celebrity chefs from New York City say their secret ingredients come from a farm in Central New York.

And you’ll meet a 14-year-old from Syracuse who just got closer to his dream of becoming a professional dancer with the Boston Ballet.