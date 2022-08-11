(WSYR-TV) — In this episode of Extraordinary, Carrie Lazarus meets the owners of a college town café, the operator of a Wagyu farm, and a local boy who made his Broadway debut.
Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent
NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus, established the Fund for Extraordinary Talent in 2013 to support performing arts students in Central New York who lack the financial means to further their training. The fund helps musicians, singers, and dancers who are in financial need reach their fullest potential by funding the expenses of lessons, instruments, and other special opportunities.