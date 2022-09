LAKE PLACID N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is celebrating a special anniversary this fall, 10 years of the Extraordinary program!

Carrie Lazarus has been introducing us to special people, places and of course extraordinary talent. As the leaves begin to turn in the Adirondacks, Carrie heads to Lake Placid.

Watch the video above to see how the beauties of Lake Placid are falling into place.