CNY Regional Market: Extraordinary Place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This past Saturday, we found the market bustling with shoppers and vendors of all kinds.
“I planted spinach in the ground in the greenhouse with no heat and it turned out really well,” said Fulton farmer Ben Payne. “Next year, I’m gonna do all my greenhouses.”
Why don’t more people know about the Regional Market in winter? We’ll talk with some more farmers and customers as we visit this year-round extraordinary place.
