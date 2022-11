SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the last of the leaves fall here in Central New York, you might think the growing season is over.

In this installment of Extraordinary, Carrie Lazarus takes us to an extraordinary farm in Norwich that grows year-round and their produce is served at many of New York City’s top restaurants.

Norwich Meadows produce can be found locally at the CNY Regional Market, in the C Shed.