(WSYR-TV) — It’s ice cream season and NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus found a one-of-a-kind place in the Finger Lakes.

Spotted Duck Creamery in Penn Yan has been called the best ice cream in Upstate N.Y. and the secret is the ducks. This is not your average ice cream, it’s technically not even Ice cream, it’s a custard made from duck eggs collected right behind the scoop shop.

“Duck eggs in comparison to chicken eggs are more rich and much creamier,” said Sam Solomon of Spotted Duck Creamery. “We have people who drive from New York City, five hours to get pints of this flavor (strawberry rhubarb) and they get dry ice just to bring it home.”

The ice cream maker starts early making fresh batches every day and the ducks do their part producing 1,000 eggs a week.

Spotted Duck Creamery is open every day but Wednesday. They also have a grilled cheese food truck on the weekends. For more information, visit their website, here.