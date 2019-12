AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- It’s one of the smaller cities in our region, but when it comes to good restaurants, Auburn has more than its share. The food scene just got a little sweeter in the Prison City.

The smell of chocolate and coffee greets you the minute you walk into Gretchen’s Confections. The shop is named for the woman who spent childhood summers in Central New York. She fell in love with chocolate-making at culinary school in Seattle and decided to move east and make small batch handcrafted chocolates in Auburn.