SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you like to hike, cross country ski, or snowmobile, Carrie Lazarus says there’s a little known place on the south end of Skaneateles Lake that’s extraordinary.

Bear Swamp State Forest is one of the best kept secrets in the Finger Lakes. A little under an hour from Syracuse, the area has 12 miles of trails that can’t be beat.