AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the best things about summer in Central New York is the local fruits and vegetables. We are still a few weeks away from the peak of the growing season.

Abby Lepak never thought she’d be a farmer, but she is the girl in Farm Girl Greens.

From Swiss chard to mustard greens to several kinds of kale, they grow nine varieties of lettuce, plus herbs and their newest crop is micro greens

In 2019, Abby and Mark decided they wanted to own their own business. Mark came up with the idea to grow these luscious lettuces indoors. So, they built a barn next to their house and started planting.

“It’s a nice marriage between our 2 interests, because I am interested in health and decreasing food miles, and not having additives in your food. So, it interested me that way,” Abby said.

“I like to stay a little behind the scenes. Fix things, figure out the new processes and get the new crops going. Then turn it over to her and she runs with it,” Mark added.

The original plan was to sell at farmers markets and restaurants. When COVID hit, they decided to pivot to online sales. They sell out every week, all year round.

Due to the climate the duo has created, the farm is able to generate vibrant colors. The plants grow in towers and the red and blue lights shine 18 hours a day.

With the humidity and temperature carefully controlled, there is no need for herbicides or pesticides. They also use 90% less water.

Abby delivers the greens to customers’ homes and a few area restaurants. She also helps other local businesses by delivering their products.

According to Abby, seeing the customers’ faces when they look at the greens is her reward.