SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Use it or lose it. We lose muscle as we age and strength training can help us keep it.

In this week’s Extraordinary Place, Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary gym in Skaneateles where everything starts with strength.

It’s an old-fashioned gym, with barbells and dumbbells, chin-ups and push-ups, but the average age here is a sign that this is no ordinary gym.

The morning crowd at SkanStrength follows the same basic workout as the athletes train here after school.

The trainers are also chiropractors who tailor the workouts to each person’s abilities and goals. Sometimes the goal is to heal.

