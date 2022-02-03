Extraordinary Places: St. Paul’s Church

(WSYR-TV) — Carrie Lazarus returns with Extraordinary Places, taking place inside St. Paul’s Church in Downtown Syracuse. St. Paul’s Church has opened its doors for nearly 200 years and is keeping them open — they’ve started the Open Door campaign, a major renovation project.

Carrie sees the beautiful interior of St. Paul’s and gets some insight into the changes that this six-year and $8 million project is planning.

St. Paul’s fundraising campaign is still going if you’d like to help, visit the site here.