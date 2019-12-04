Fifth Avenue, New York City: Extraordinary Place

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The world’s most famous Christmas tree will be lit on Wednesday night. When the switch is flipped in Rockefeller Center, the holiday display in New York City will be complete.
On Fifth Avenue in New York City, it’s starting to look and feel a lot like the holidays now that the windows are decorated. Let’s take a look at some of the best displays in the city.
Saks Fifth Avenue had a magnificent light show as they teamed up with Disney to bring the world of Frozen to Midtown.
A tourist from Texas was fascinated by the display at Bergdorf Goodman, he said, “A few blocks uptown it’s all about good old fashioned fun at Bergdorf Goodman, with pinball and sleepovers. The theme is Bergdorf good times.”
It’s impossible to miss Louis Vuitton’s display as they wrapped their store in a psychedelic light display.
