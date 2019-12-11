Gretchen’s Confections and Cafe: Extraordinary Place

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s one of the smaller cities in our region, but when it comes to good restaurants, Auburn has more than its share. The food scene just got a little sweeter in the Prison City.

The smell of chocolate and coffee greets you the minute you walk into Gretchen’s Confections. The shop is named for the woman who spent childhood summers in Central New York. She fell in love with chocolate-making at culinary school in Seattle and decided to move east and make small batch handcrafted chocolates in Auburn.

“I was going to do an online business or farmers’ markets. I realized I really needed to get my chocolates in people’s mouths,” said Gretchen Christenson.

Gretchen’s husband, William, is in charge of the coffee drinks, and her Aunt Elinor does the baking. But it’s the chocolate that steals the show.

The science is what gives chocolate the shine, the snap, and the smooth mouthfeel.

To understand the art, look no further than the Stargazer. Tart and decadent, it gets dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with stars.

When she opened last year, Gretchen thought she’d be making chocolate one or two days a week. She’s here every day.

“I can’t keep up,” Christenson said. “Everybody wants my chocolates.”

Whether you come for chocolate, a cappuccino or a croissant, everything at Gretchen’s is handmade with local ingredients and lots of love for Central New York.

Gretchen’s is expanding! A second location is opening in Marcellus in the spring.