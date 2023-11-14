SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He’s only nine years old, and Jojo Harper-McNeal has already found his passion.

Jojo’s been dreaming about the stage since he saw the Nutcracker when he was three years old.

His mother made some calls and he has been on stage ever since. First dance, then theater camp at the Redhouse.

Jojo’s big break was when he was cast in A Christmas Story at the Redhouse last year. He’s been doing professional theater ever since.

Evita at the Rev this past summer and next week, Jojo will make his Syracuse Stage debut in A Christmas Carol.

Jojo is a natural, but he works hard. He’s been working on his voice with Gina Wood ever since he was in kindergarten.

Just nine years old, he has talent, a work ethic and gratitude.