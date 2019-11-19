Brian Tollar: Extraordinary Talent

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — You can tell a lot about a boy from his Halloween costume.

“I play piano and cello and I love them both,” Tollar said.

And it shows. He’s only 12, but Brian Tollar is already playing both instruments at the level high school musicians aim for when they go before judges at NYSSMA, the state’s school music association. He’s also the principal cellist for the Symphoria youth string orchestra.

“So if you had to choose between the two, piano and cello, which would it be?” Carrie Lazarus asked.

“Oh I don’t know. It’s like children. You can’t choose,” Tollar said.

Back to Halloween costumes. Tollar is also a very good golfer.

“I am the only 7th grader on the varsity golf team at Jamesville-DeWitt,” Tollar said.

He may only be in middle school, but Tollar already has some thoughts about college: Major in engineering, minor in music.

“I just don’t think I’ll ever be able to put down these instruments,” Tollar said. “I’ll always be playing in front of people my whole life.”

Click here to donate to the Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent.

More from NewsChannel 9: