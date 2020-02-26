Brianna Ballard: Extraordinary Talent

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Brianna Ballard heard about the CNS song competition, she got to work.

Everyone knew Ballard could sing and play the piano. She’s been doing both for years. But this was the first time they saw her songwriter side.

“Everyone was like ‘oh my God! The rapping part, you nailed that!’ And I’m like thank you!” Ballard said.

Ballard thinks her song won because of her school spirit, her musicianship, and her creativity. She says her autism gets the credit for that

“One of the reasons I am so creative is because of my autism,” Ballard said. “It’s kind of a blessing in disguise.”

Ballard is auditioning for college music programs, hoping to become a composer. The songs just come to her.

Click here to donate to the Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent.