Ebun Oguntola: Extraordinary Talent

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ebun Oguntola is a freshman at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. Her passion for music has only grown. She plays saxophone, guitar, piano, and she’s a composer!

What asked what inspires her to write music, Oguntola said, “I think everything inspires me. I feel like there’s beauty in everything and you can extract so much from it and I try to do that with my music.”

Oguntola plays in the Symphoria youth repertory orchestra. She also plays tennis and likes to cook. But music is her greatest passion

“My music to me means that I can share my memories. All the songs I write are based off of my experiences or like how I’m feeling.”

