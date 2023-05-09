SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She comes comes from Syracuse football royalty. And our Extraordinary Talent of Week is also quite the competitor. Carrie Lazarus introduces us to Erin Schwedes.

Schwedes showed us pictures of her and her grandfather, she calls him Opa. Gerhart Schwedes was the captain of Syracuse’s only national championship football team.

“My uncle too he played for the Miami Dolphins,” said Schwedes.

The competitive spirit must run in the family, as this past March, Erin put her talent up against some of the best dancers in the country.

“I was really proud of the work I put out there, and how I performed because I’d been working so hard,” explained Schwedes.

Schwedes almost made finals, and says she is going to compete again next year.

She also competes in pageants. She entered her first one in 4th grade, she says they’re less about beauty now and more about community service and communication.

“I’ve been interviewed by multiple Miss America and miss universe contestants Miss USAs,” said Schwedes.

Schwedes is taking a year off from pageants to focus on dance.

She’s at ballet and Dance of Upstate studio six days a week, and then there’s school. As a sophomore she’s thinking about college, becoming an aerospace engineer, and she’ll minor in dance.

“Dance will always be part of my life its so special to me it’s always had this tie to my soul since I was little,” replied Schwedes.

Erin Schwedes, NewsChannel 9’s Extraordinary Talent of the Week.