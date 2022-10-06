(WSYR-TV) — It’s a great time to be in the marching band at Syracuse University.

With so much school spirit, it’s been a great start to freshman year for a Marcellus musician.

Carrie Lazarus has an update on this Extraordinary Talent.

Her mom played the flute, so when it was time to choose an instrument in fourth grade there was no doubt which one Kate would pick.

Kate’s still on a high from her performance when she was featured as a rising star at a Cazenovia music festival. Part of that meant premiering a piece written by a young composer.

Kate plays with two musicians, and just last month, she was given the prestigious Robinson Award from the Skaneateles Festival.

She’s now a freshman at Syracuse University.

Look for her at halftime at the dome as she’s in the marching band.

Kate O’Leary our Extraordinary Talent of the Week.