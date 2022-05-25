MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Marcellus may be one of the smaller school districts in Central New York, but when it comes to music, their program is one of the best.

Kate O’Leary, a senior at Marcellus High School is a perfect example of becoming a talented musician when schools nurture young musicians.

Kate says the music program helped prepare her to play with Symphoria’s Young Artist’s Orchestra.

The talented musician is heading to Syracuse University in the fall where she is majoring in music.

