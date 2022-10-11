SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you ever wonder what happens to the Extraordinary Talent Carrie Lazarus features each week here, NewsChannel 9 has an exciting update to share.

A tiny dancer from Liverpool we met seven years ago is living her dream.

Don’t let her size fool you, Kayla LaVine is already becoming a powerhouse in the dance world.

When she was 10, Kayla’s dream was to attend a summer dance program in New York City. The Extraordinary Talent Fund helped make it happen.

All these years later, Kayla is living in New York City and still grateful.

Today, Kayla is in the Music Man, her Broadway Debut at 18 years old.

And if staring on the stage with Hugh Jackman wasn’t enough, Kayla was featured in People magazine and performed at the Tony Awards at RadioCity Music Hall.