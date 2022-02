SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 13-year-old Leah Stark of Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, performing with professional dancers was always a dream of hers.

That dream became reality this past holiday season when she danced with Syracuse City Ballet’s, Nutcracker.

Check out Leah, this week’s Extraordinary Talent of the Week.

Carrie Lazarus has a fund to help extraordinary talent in Central New York afford lessons and special opportunities. You can donate here.