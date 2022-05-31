SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s talent feels fortunate to have been introduced to music in kindergarten at Manlius Pebble Hill.

Now at the age of 14, she values her time with the Symphoria Young Artist Orchestra.

Alexa also plays in a quartet with other musicians from the youth orchestra.

They were just judged the best Syracuse area ensemble in a competition hosted by friends of chamber music.

Alexa also plays piano and mandolin, but the violin is her favorite instrument.

Carrie Lazarus has a fund to help young talent afford lessons and instruments. You can donate here.