SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you saw The Nutcracker this past December in Syracuse, you probably saw our Extraordinary Talent of the Week several times. That’s because this week’s talent, Cathleen O’Keefe, had several roles in the holiday classic.

Cathleen has been dancing since she was 4-years-old and this last year has been huge for her ballet career.

She was accepted into Syracuse City Ballet’s Junior Company and found out she will be spending her summer in Boston with the Boston Ballet for a five week course, where she’ll train with professional dancers.

Carrie Lazarus has set up a fund to help extraordinary talent like Cathleen.