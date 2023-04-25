MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our Extraordinary Talent of the week is just 10 years old. Which is hard to believe when you hear him play, and when you talk to him.

Carrie Lazarus takes us to Eagle Hill middle school, in Manlius.

Daniel Yang only remembers one thing about his first violin lesson.

“l immediately fell in love with the way it sounded,” said Yang.

When he was in kindergarten, Yang played for the middle school. That’s when he first realized he had a gift, and music had power.

“When I’m feeling sad and I play something happy it can make me feel less sad. I feel like I’m just in my own little world and it flows through me,” said Yang.

Yang’s 10 years old now, and studies with Peter Rovit, the Concertmaster for Symphoria, and recently played with the professional musicians in the group.

Yang also plays piano with a performance that earned him first place in his division at the CNY music teachers competition.

When asked about the terms of music in his future, Yang says he doesn’t think about that.

“Well I try to focus on the present,” said Yang.

Yang says he thinks he might seem more mature for his age because of his love for reading.

“I read a lot of books. I’ll keep reading.”

Daniel Yang our Extraordinary Talent of the week.

Carrie Lazarus has a fund that helps young musicians afford instruments and lessons. Donate to the fund here.