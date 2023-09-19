SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She was just 15 when she starred in her high school musical.

Now a junior at Baldwinsville’s Baker High School she will bring a whole new perspective to the stage for this year’s show.

The reason?? Lundy Langstaff spent 2 weeks at Syracuse University’s summer theater program.

Lundy’s dream is to study musical theater in college. She got a taste of it at SU. Living in the dorms and meeting people from across the country. The Extraordinary talent fund helped make it possible.

