(WSYR-TV) — From Christian Brothers Academy to New York City, this week’s Extraordinary Talent is a 14-year-old dancer who lives to move to the music.

This summer, Marielle Emmanuel will spend three weeks at the Ballet Hispanico summer intensive where dancing is only part of the growth process. She says the experience of meeting new people makes it that much sweeter.

Carrie Lazarus has a fund to help young talent afford lessons and instruments. You can donate here.