SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People often wonder about the deep pool of musical talent featured in our Extraordinary Talent of the Week.

It can be attributed to the pool of music teachers in our area.

The latest musical talent featured by Carrie Lazarus is trombonist Michael Piacquadio.

Michael picked the coolest looking instrument out there in 4th grade…the trombone

Now the junior at SUNY Binghamton plays Sundays with Symphoria’s Young Artist Orchestra,

When he’s not playing in the orchestra he’s working toward finishing his degree in biochemistry.

Carrie Lazarus has established a fund to help extraordinary talent afford instruments and opportunities.