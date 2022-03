SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nathan Alexander is in the fourth grade, and the way he can play Billy Joel’s hits is extraordinary.

Nathan started feeling the music when he was five. He could hear a song and play it. His love for Billy Joel started from his parents. Pretty soon, he was writing songs with his dad.

Nathan also got the chance to play with the band that recorded and toured with Billy Joel this past January.

Carrie Lazarus has set up a fund to help extraordinary talent like Nathan.