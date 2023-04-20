LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Something extraordinary is happening at Liverpool High School. A conductor who collaborates with stars like Josh Groban and Adele is working with the students on their upcoming concert.

It’s a special treat for the young musicians, and a trip down memory lane for the conductor, Sean O’Loughlin.

Liverpool High School is going all out for its final concert, bringing together the entire music program to play a piece written just for them by O’Loughlin.

O’Loughlin went to Solvay High School and now conducts symphonies and superstars. It was only a few months ago he was working with Alicia Keys and the San Diego Orchestra

“To get a chance to really I guess roll back the time clock and slow down time and get to work with kids at the infancy of their music careers is really quite special for me. It’s pretty special for the students too,” said O’Loughlin.

The Liverpool Foundation for Excellence raised the funds for the piece called Let the Music Move You. O’Loughlin will have three rehearsals at Liverpool, all scheduled around his trips to Syracuse for Symphoria concerts.

O’loughlin remembers what it was like to be in these seats, and he tells his students that now’s the time in their music careers to soak up all they can.

“I certainly had that experience when I was growing up here in CNY where I started with that flat line and then music came into my life and the sponge started filling up and hopefully it will never get big enough,” said O’loughlin.

One more rehearsal next month, and then it’s showtime for the concert which for the first time, will be at the Civic Center in Syracuse.

Now that’s extraordinary.

The Liverpool concert is on May 24.