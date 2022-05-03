SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He speaks several languages and is quite the athlete. At 16 years of age, Soren Krantz has turned into an extraordinary musician.

Soren began playing the piano at the age of 5 and has learned a lot under the tutelage of several teachers.

His current teacher has him playing more challenging pieces and the beautiful thing is — Soren is enjoying it.

Carrie Lazarus has set up a fund to help extraordinary talent afford music lessons and instruments. If you’re interested in helping, donate here.