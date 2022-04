SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Annie and Gino Barnes were raised by their dad — raised on music.

Annie picked up drumsticks when she was just a baby. Gino followed suit with the guitar. The kids, together with their father, Brett, created the classic rock band “Past My Bedtime.” They already have 20 shows booked for summer.

And Annie and Gino are today’s Extraordinary Talent of the Week.